J&K: Civilian Killed in CRPF Firing in Anantnag, Family Questions Police Claims

The family of the civilian who was shot dead by a Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Anantnag on Thursday, 7 October, contested police claims and said that it was a "cold-blooded murder".

The deceased was immediately identified as Yasir Ali of Jajatkotli, Jammu and was later identified as Parvez Ahmad Bokda, 23, son of Noor U Din, currently residing in Kashwan village of tribal area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

On Thursday evening, security forces claimed that one person was shot dead after the vehicle he was travelling in didn't stop at the security checkpoint despite being signalled to do so.

The police subsequently issued a statement stating that a checkpoint was established by 40th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Monghal Bridge.