SC Stays 2018 Maratha Reservation Law. What Is It?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 9 September, in an interim order, said that the Maratha quota would not be applicable to jobs and admissions this year.



The court has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India to constitute a larger bench for hearing the matter, but said that admissions that have already made under the quota will not be disturbed.



The apex court was hearing petitions challenging the Bombay High Court order of 2019 which, while holding that that 16 percent reservation was not justifiable, said the quota for Marathis should not exceed 12 percent in employment and 13 percent in admissions to government-run educational institutes.



The order now re-starts the long-standing debate on Maratha reservation. What is the Maratha Law and what is its history? Let’s take a look.