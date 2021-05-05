‘Unfortunate’: Uddhav, As SC Strikes Down Maratha Reservation Law

In a statement after the SC delivered its verdict, CM Thackeray said, "With folded hands, we request the prime minister and the president to take an immediate decision on Maratha quota."

He also asked that the Centre show the same promptness it had shown with regard to the Atrocities Act in connection with the Shah Bano case and on the abrogation of Article 370.

“It also made necessary amendments in the Constitution then. Now, the same promptness should be shown regarding the issue of Maratha reservation,” Thackeray said, according to The Indian Express.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar termed the SC decision “unexpected and disappointing” and said that they examine the verdict and take a decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil called it a failure on the part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government because it had not been able to convince the Supreme Court.

“It was the Fadnavis government which had appointed the Backward Class Commission, got its report and law approved in the state legislature and then convinced the high court which upheld the law. However, the MVA government could not ensure that law would be upheld in the Supreme Court..,” Patil told reporters, according to The Indian Express.

MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who has been at the forefront of the community’s effort to get reservation, said that the verdict is unfortunate but added that the community would accept it.