No Maratha Quota For College Admissions, Jobs For This Year: SC
The SC referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India, with a view to constitute a larger bench on the matter.
i
In an interim order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 9 September, said that the Maratha quota will not apply in jobs and college admissions this year, while referring the matter to the Chief Justice of India, with a view to constitute a large bench for further hearing.
Delivering the verdict, a three-judge bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat said that while the Maratha quota cannot be applied to admissions this year, admissions already made to post-graduate courses this year will not be affected by the decision.
The decision of the apex court was based on a petition filed by a non-profit organisation named Youth for Equality, which had argued that Maratha quota was in violation of the 50 percent cap on reservation fixed by the Supreme Court in its landmark Mandal judgment.
The Background
- In 2018, the Maharashtra Assembly had passed the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, providing 16 percent reservation for Marathas in government jobs an education.
- The quota was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which upheld the constitutional validity of the law in 2019, but reduced the quota to 12 percent in education and 13 percent in government jobs.
- Unsatisfied with the Bombay HC order, Youth for Equality appealed against the order in the Supreme Court.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!