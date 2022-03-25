Déjà Vu Over Ukraine? 5 Years After Leaving G8, Russia's G20 Future in Question

"My answer is yes, depends on the G20."

That was US President Joe Biden's response when asked whether Russia should be kicked out of the Group of Twenty (G20).

It is an intergovernmental forum comprising the European Union (Italy, France, and Germany are listed separately) and 16 other countries like the US, Russia, India, China, and Brazil among others.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted calls for the expulsion of the former, currently being led by President Vladimir Putin, from the G20.