China-Russia Camaraderie Over Ukraine Shows the Repeat & Reversal of History

"The railroads in this region are poor, the conditions difficult, there are few people, and there is no food. We acutely need and hope that you will help us with 30-50 transport aircraft to ship food, clothing, key personnel, and some of the troops."

That is an excerpt from a letter written by Chairman Mao to Joseph Stalin, in what was a desperate plea for Soviet assistance before the People's Liberation Army's attack on Xinjiang in 1949.

Fast-forward to 2022. How the tables have turned.

Russia has, according to various international newspapers, asked China for military ​equipment to ​support its war on Ukraine.