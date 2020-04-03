Team ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, Now’s the Time to Speak Up...

All through the early 2000s, we saw some great gems on Indian TV and one of them was Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The magic Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar created on TV, is etched in every 90s kid’s mind. The show was a family event with every character beautifully etched out and my personal favourite was Rosesh.

And you’re not a true Sarabhai VS Sarabhai fan if you don’t remember Rosesh’s poems.