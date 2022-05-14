Complaint Against Kamal Haasan’s Song from 'Vikram' for 'Insulting Union Govt'

A day after the release of the first single ‘Pathala Pathala’ from director Lokesh Kangaraj’s upcoming film Vikram on May 12, a complaint has been lodged against the song. The upcoming Tamil movie stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The song was sung by Kamal Haasan, and also had lyrics by the actor.

As per a report in The Times of India, Selvam, a social activist and a resident of Chennai’s Korukkupettai, has filed a complaint against the lyrics, alleging that some of the lines from the ‘Pathala Pathala’ song mock the Union government, and talk about its COVID-19 management and the funds in the exchequer in a negative light.

“Gajanaale kaasillae, Kallalaiyum kaasillae. Kaaichal joram neraiya varudhu, Thillalangadi thillalae. Ondriyathin thapaalae, Onniyum illa ippaalae. Saavi ippo thirudan kaila,Thillangadi thillalae,” are the lines from the song that the complainant referred to.