Review: Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Joji’ Is a Brilliant and Intense Watch

Joji, is a crime romp that's ridiculously entertaining in all the best ways. It’s actually a more thrilling and satisfying experience than most of the pandemic offerings this year. The languorous narration and unusual shot compositions, the old school Malayalam native roots in a modern day milieu, distinctive musical interludes underscoring key emotional moments - all those recognisably Dileesh Pothan signatures are there, and we have Fahadh Faasil infusing them with his unique brand of unhinged normalcy.

It’s a dark comedy set in the beautiful estate of an influential patriarch, Kuttappan PK, who lives there with his three sons and their assorted family. As soon as we are introduced to the family, we get a good sense of the toxic masculinity that rules this large prosperous household. Kuttappan is a buff, push-ups and biceps driven old man who is deeply disgusted with all less powerful than him. Which is just about everyone else in the film. His family fears his draconian hold over them. And then… he falls almost fatally. That’s when the movie turns dark. I won’t give any spoilers, but the ride gets interesting.