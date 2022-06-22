Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's Action-Thriller Crosses 375 Crore

The film has not only become a raging success in Tamil Nadu, but also managed to break records in several locations like Kerala, the UK, Australia, and others, according to reports. It has also done well in the Middle East.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on 3 June.

Vikram has overtaken previous blockbusters like 2.0 and Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the biggest film in the history of Tamil cinema. The film’s collection in Tamil Nadu is reportedly more than Rs 155 crore, beating Baahubali 2’s record of Rs 152 crore.

The film is actually a spin-off of Kamal’s character from his 1986 movie Vikram. The film follows the character of Vikram as he attempts to bust a drug syndicate. The motivation behind his journey seems to be the death of Prabhanjan.

Haasan has also bankrolled Vikram under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Moreover, the production house also took to Twitter, a few weeks back, to post a video of Kamal Haasan thanking his fans. The video was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.