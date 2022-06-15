‘Will Repay All My Loans’: Kamal Haasan on His Film Vikram’s Box Office Success

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, has earned big bucks at the box office and is continuing the upward trend in collections. Talking about the film’s success, Haasan said that he will ‘repay all his loans and eat to his heart’s content’.

The film has already earned over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu since its release on 3 June, and industry tracker Ramesh Bala had shared that the film is now the all-time no. 1 Kollywood film in the UK.