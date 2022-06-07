Kamal Haasan Thanks Fans & Confirms Reuniting With Suriya Upon Vikram's Success

Kamal Haasan took to social media to thank the audience for openly accepting his latest release Vikram. The film was released on 3 June and has already managed to make 175 crores worldwide.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house that has bankrolled Vikram, took to Twitter to post the video of Kamal Haasan thanking his fans. The video was released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

He went on to talk about how they would like to thank the audience who have “supported good movies.” Adding, “ They have also supported me and my new film Vikram. I am overwhelmed by your support.”