ADVERTISEMENT

Vaathi Trailer: Dhanush Fights To Make Education Accessible in This Social Drama

Dhanush's film 'Vaathi' is about the privatisation of education.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The trailer for Dhanush’s film Vaathi was released on Wednesday, 8 February 2023. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and it has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. Dhanush is all set to portray the role of a maths teacher. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, Dhanush seems to be a crusader against the privatisation of education in India. And this seems to be the crux of the film. Set in the ‘90s, Dhanush is sent to one of the government schools as part of the faculty and that becomes the basic premise of the story. The difference in the value system of Samuthirakani and Dhanush’s character is also foundational to the narrative – one thinks that the education system should be profitable and the other resists the idea. 

The social drama is titled SIR in Telugu. And it is all set to be released worldwide on 17 February.

The film also marks Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry.

Also Read

Dhanush, Alia Bhatt & Aishwarya Rai Among IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars 2022

Dhanush, Alia Bhatt & Aishwarya Rai Among IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars 2022

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Dhanush   Vaathi 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×