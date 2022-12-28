'The Gray Man' Leads Netflix's Most-Watched Films of 2022; See Full List
'The Gray Man' features Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.
Netflix has unveiled the list of its most-watched films and shows of 2022. The 'Top 10' lists are divided into four different categories for English and Non-English content, respectively. While Dhanush-starrer The Gray Man leads the list of the most-watched English movies of this year, Troll secured the top spot among the most-watched Non-English films.
However, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, despite being a global box office hit, did not even make it to this year's list of the most-watched Non-English films.
Here are Netflix's complete lists for 2022:
Most Popular English Films
The Gray Man (253,870,000 hours)
The Adam Project (260,520,000 hours)
Purple Hearts (240,480,000 hours)
Hustle (198,310,000 hours)
The Tinder Swindler (172,130,000 hours)
The Sea Beast (190,150,000 hours)
Enola Holmes 2 (158,030,000 hours)
Senior Year (167,600,000 hours)
The Man from Toronto (170,820,000 hours)
Day Shift (149,810,000 hours)
Most Popular Non-English Films
Troll (152,350,00 hours)
All Quiet on the Western Front (103,420,000 hours)
Black Crab (97,230,000 hours)
Through my Window (114,050,000 hours)
The Takedown (82,270,000 hours)
Loving Adults (72,720,000 hours)
Carter (64,040,000 hours)
My Name is Vendetta (67,290,000 hours)
Restless (60,420,000 hours)
Furioza (50,530,000 hours)
Most Popular English Series
Stranger Things (Season 4) (1.87 billion hours)
Wednesday (Season 1) (1,314,690,000 hours)
DAHMER (962,470,000 hours)
Bridgerton (Season 2) (775,240,000 hours)
Inventing Anna (654,560,000 hours)
Ozark (Season 4) (282,710,000 hours)
The Watcher (395,030,000 hours)
The Sandman (393,140,000 hours)
The Umbrella Academy (Season 3) (301,850,000 hours)
Virgin River (Season 4) (304,790,000 hours)
Most Popular Non-English Series
All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) (659,510,000 hours)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) (662,090,000 hours)
The Marked Heart (Season 1) (272,750,000 hours)
Till Money Do Us Part (Season 1) (321,110,000 hours)
Elite (Season 5) (172,640,000 hours)
High Heat (Season 1) (178,860,000 hours)
The Empress (Season 1) (159,800,000 hours)
Business Proposal (Season 1) (279,110,000 hours)
Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1) (148,060,000 hours)
