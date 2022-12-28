'The Gray Man' Leads Netflix's Most-Watched Films of 2022; See Full List

Netflix has unveiled the list of its most-watched films and shows of 2022. The 'Top 10' lists are divided into four different categories for English and Non-English content, respectively. While Dhanush-starrer The Gray Man leads the list of the most-watched English movies of this year, Troll secured the top spot among the most-watched Non-English films.

However, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, despite being a global box office hit, did not even make it to this year's list of the most-watched Non-English films.