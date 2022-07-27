ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush’s First Look From ‘Vaathi’ Revealed

The teaser of the film will be released on 28 July.

Dhanush's first look from the bilingual film Vaathi in Tamil, and Sir in Telugu, has been released. The first look was out today, 27 July. While the teaser of the film will be released on 28 July.

Taking to social media, Dhanush and the makers of the film shared, "Welcome the versatile @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi/ Sir"

The film is directed by Venky Atluri, and it is all set to feature Samyuktha alongside Dhanush in the lead role. Vaathi/Sir is produced by Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Dhanush was last seen in The Gray Man. Starring alongside stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film was an action-packed thriller which was also the most expensive film by Netflix. A sequel and a spinoff are already in works.

