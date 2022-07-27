Dhanush’s First Look From ‘Vaathi’ Revealed

The film is directed by Venky Atluri, and it is all set to feature Samyuktha alongside Dhanush in the lead role. Vaathi/Sir is produced by Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Dhanush was last seen in The Gray Man. Starring alongside stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film was an action-packed thriller which was also the most expensive film by Netflix. A sequel and a spinoff are already in works.