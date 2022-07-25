Dhanush Announces the Poster & Teaser Release Dates of His Film 'Vaathi/Sir'
Directed by Venky Atluri, 'Vaathi/Sir' will feature Samyuktha alongside Dhanush in the lead role.
The first look poster and teaser release dates of Dhanush's upcoming bilingual film Vaathi in Tamil, and Sir in Telugu, has been announced on Monday, 25 July. Sharing a poster from the film, the makers confirmed that Dhanush's first look will be out on 27 July, while the teaser of the film will be released on 28 July.
Taking to social media, Dhanush and the makers of the film shared the announcement with the fans. The caption on the post read, "Get ready to welcome our @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi / #SIR."
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film also features actor Samyuktha in the lead role alongside Dhanush. Vaathi/Sir is produced by Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.
Besides, Dhanush was recently seen in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The actor essayed the role of the lone wolf, Avik San in the film. The Gray Man released in the theatres on 22 July and is also available for streaming on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.