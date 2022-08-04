ADVERTISEMENT

Here Are Some Films & Shows From the South You Can Watch Over the Weekend

From Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam to Pa Ranjith's Dhammam, check out the list of South Indian releases this weekend.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
South Cinema
3 min read
i

The weekend is near, and we list out a few shows and films from the South that releases this week that you can catch up on:

THEATRICAL RELEASES

Sita Ramam (5 August)

Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Director Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam is an intense love story set in 1960s Kashmir. Starring heartthrobs Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, Sita Ramam releases in theatres on 5 August in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Bimbisara (5 August)

Bimbisara is a fantasy action drama.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram plays the titular role of a king in this period drama. Written and directed by Mallidi Vashist and also starring Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain in crucial roles, Bimbisara is set to release on 5 August. Kalyan Ram’s brother Jr NTR, who attended a special screening, showered praises on the movie.

Kuruthi Aattam (5 August)

Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Radhika Sarathkumar in Kuruthi Aattam

Photo courtesy: Youtube

8 Thottakal fame Sri Ganesh returns with an action thriller, starring Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Radhika Sarathkumar. The music and background score is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Visudha Mejo (5 August)

A poster of Visudha Mejo.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Starring Dinoy Paulose and Lijomol Jose, who acted alongside Suriya in Jai Bhim, the film captures the journey of a shy and introverted Mejo. In order to propose his childhood crush Jeena, Mejo has to fight his own demons. The Malayalam film releases in theatres on 5 August.

Poikkal Kuthirai (5 August)

Prabhu Deva in Poikkal Kuthirai

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The movie is directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar and stars Prakash Raj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Prabhudeva plays the lead. His character, who has prosthetic legs, fights to save his kidnapped daughter. The Tamil film hits theatres on 5 August.

OTT RELEASES

Kaduva (4 August)

A still from Kaduva

Photo courtesy: Youtube

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kaduva is all set to pemiere on Amazon Prime Video from 4 August. Also starring Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon, the film released in theatres on 7 July, and sparked a row for hurting the sentiments of differently-abled individuals and their families.

Victim (5 August)

A poster of Victim : Who is next?

Photo courtesy: Sony Liv

Victim - Who Is Next? is an anthology directed by Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M Rajesh and Chimbu Devan. Prominent actors like Amala Paul, Guru Somasundaram, Natraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Nasser and Thambi Ramaiah are a part of the show. Dhammam is the title of Pa Ranjith's short in this series. Victim opts for a direct OTT release and will stream on Sony Liv from 5 August.

