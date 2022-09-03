'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' to 'Sundari Gardens': This Week's South Releases
Here is the list of films from the South you can watch this weekend.
Sundari Gardens
Sundari Gardens, starring Aparna Balamurali and Neeraj Madhav in lead roles, is a breezy slice-of-life romantic comedy directed by Charlie Davis. The film follows the love story between an English teacher and a school librarian.The Malayalam film is streaming on SonyLiv from 2 September.
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu explores the definition of love and also delves into honour killings based on caste. The film stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Regin Rose. This Tamil film released in theatres on 31 August.
Palthu Janwar
Helmed by Sangeeth P Rajan, Palthu Janwar stars Basil Joseph, Indrans, Johny Antony, Dileesh Pothan and Shammy Thilakan. The film shows the bond between humans and animals by following the life of a veterinary livestock inspector. The Malayalam film released in theatres on 2 September.
Cobra
Vikram-starrer Cobra is an action thriller about a genius mathematician who commits crimes using math. With Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut, the film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Roshan Mathew, K.S. Ravikumar and Mrinalini Ravi. Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is running in cinemas from 31 August.
Aakasa Veedhullo
Akasha Veedullo is directed by Gautham Krishna D. He has also acted in the film along with Pujita Ponnada and Devi Prasad. The film released on 2 September in theatres.
My Dear Bootham
Starring Prabhu Deva as a genie, My Dear Bootham is a children's fantasy drama. The director's hat is donned by N. Raghavan. Super Deluxe fame Ashwath and Ramya Nambisan play important roles in the film, which is streaming from 2 September on ZEE5.
