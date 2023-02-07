Rishab Shetty Confirms 'Kantara' Prequel, Says the Film Will Release Next Year
Rishab Shetty's Kantara also stars Kishore and Achyuth Kumar.
Rishab Shetty announced a prequel to Kantara during an event in Bengaluru on 6 February. The actor and director confirmed the news while celebrating the fact that the film has successfully completed 100 days.
As per a report in ANI, Rishab stated: "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year."
He also added, "The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."
Besides Rishab, the film also features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.
