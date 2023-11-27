Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Kantara Chapter 1' Teaser: Rishab Shetty is Back in a Ferocious Avatar

'Kantara Chapter 1' starring Rishab Shetty will reportedly hit the big screens in 2024.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
'Kantara Chapter 1' Teaser: Rishab Shetty is Back in a Ferocious Avatar
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Hombale Films, the makers of Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, finally unveiled the first teaser from the film's prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, on 27 November. In the teaser, Rishab is introduced as Shiva, in a never-before-seen avatar.

He asks the viewers whether they can see the "light" that will help them look both into the past and the future.

Also Read

Rishab Shetty Confirms 'Kantara' Prequel, Says the Film Will Release Next Year

Rishab Shetty Confirms 'Kantara' Prequel, Says the Film Will Release Next Year
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Have a look at it here:

In Kantara, Rishab was seen in three different avatars, one of the most popular being the Panjuluri Deva. In the new teaser, the actor can be seen sporting long hair with a trishool in his hand.

The teaser suggests that the prequel will take the audience farther back into the story during the reign of Kadambas. Kadambas were an ancient royal family from Karnataka who ruled northern Karnataka and the Konkan from 345 to 540 CE.

According to a popular legend surrounding their origin, the Trilochana Kadamba emerged from the sweat of Lord Shiva.

Kantara Chapter 1 will reportedly hit the big screens in 2024. The film will go on floors later this month.

Also Read

SIIMA 2023 Winners List: '777 Charlie', 'RRR', 'Kantara' Win Big

SIIMA 2023 Winners List: '777 Charlie', 'RRR', 'Kantara' Win Big

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×