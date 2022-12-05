How Can ‘Varaha Roopam’ Be Back on ‘Kantara'? Here's All You Need To Know
Rishab Shetty said the song 'Varaha Roopam' will be back in the film, streaming on Amazon Prime.
As much as Hombale Films’ blockbuster hit Kantara has been in the news for breaking box office records, the film has been embroiled in several controversies ever since its release.
Driving the news: Kantara's song ‘Varaha Roopam’ has finally been restored in the Rishab Shetty-starrer, after two Kerala courts dismissed copyright claims.
What has happened so far?
In October, Kerala-based independent band Thaikkudam Bridge leveled plagiarism charges against the makers of Kantara.
The band alleged that the song was a copy of their track Navarasam, released in 2015.
Two copyright petitions were filed in two lower courts in Kerala, by the band and the company that owns the copyright of the song – Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Company Ltd. (MPPCL).
The courts issued temporary injunctions.
Varaha Roopam was removed from all social media platforms.
The song was replaced by a different tune in the film when it released on Amazon Prime.
Why is Varaha Roopam back now?
On 25 November, the Kozhikode court returned the plaint, stating that the suit was maintainable only before the commercial court.
On 1 December, the Kerala High Court stayed the Kozhikode court’s order.
On 2 December, the HC clarified that the stay will not revive the injunction of the lower court that banned the use of Varaha Roopam.
On 3 December, the Palakkad district court returned the plaint, citing lack of jurisdiction.
Currently, no interim injunction orders are active against the makers of Kantara.
The song is hence back in the film.
Who said what?
Actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote in Kannada:
"We have won the Varaha Roopam case with the blessings of the gods and the love of the people. We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon, considering people's requests."
A quick takeaway: While the original ‘Varaha Roopam’ song is back on Kantara for now, it is evident that the legal battle is still ongoing. Will it be removed again? Let's wait and watch.
