ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Globes to Critics Choice Awards: Global Recognitions 'RRR' Has Received

RRR bagged five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
2 min read
Golden Globes to Critics Choice Awards: Global Recognitions 'RRR' Has Received
i

Director S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt), headlined by NTR Jr and Ram Charan, is continuing to garner acclaim in international circles. With two nominations for the Golden Globes, the Telugu film has now gained global recognition. A blockbuster hit it at the box office, it has managed to court the spotlight from the time of its initial release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a list of awards and nominations Rajamouli's film has received, over the course of the year:

Atlanta Film Critics Circle

RRR bagged the Best International Feature award on 5 December 2022.

Boston Society of Film Critics

The film won the Best Original Score award on 11 December 2022.

Chicago Film Critics Association

The CFC association nominated Rajamoui's film in the categories of Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Use of Visual Effects.

Florida Film Critics Circle

The FFCC nominated the film in the categories of Best Foreign Language Film Best Art Direction / Best Production Design. They are yet to announce the winners.

Hollywood Critics Association Awards

The cast and crew of RRR also bagged the prestigious HCA Spotlight Award. 

Hollywood Music in Media Awards

The film was nominated but did not manage to win the Best Original Score in an Independent Film (Foreign Language). The action-drama was also nominated for the category of Song Onscreen Performance (Film) for "Naatu Naatu". 

Los Angeles Film Critics Association

The period drama was nominated for two awards Best Director and Best Music/Score. The Rajamouli film managed to win the latter and was a runner up for the Best Director Award.

New York Film Critics Circle

Rajamouli also managed to win the Best Director award for RRR in the NYFC Circle.

Golden Globe Awards

Earlier this week, it was announced that RRR is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film is nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and also in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.

Critics Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is nominated in five categories at the Critics Choice Awards, which include, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu', and Best Visual Effects.

Satellite Awards

The International Press Academy’s 27th Satellite Awards made an announcement in which the action film RRR got a total of five nominations, the different categories are Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Production Designer.

Saturn Awards

The Telugu film was nominated in the categories of Best International Film, Best Action or Adventure Film and Best Director. It won the Best International Film Award.

St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association

It was nominated for four different categories, Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Visual Effects and Best Scene.

Also Read

'Fake Call, Photo Used For KBC Ad': Amitabh Bachchan's Lawyer Speaks on the Case

'Fake Call, Photo Used For KBC Ad': Amitabh Bachchan's Lawyer Speaks on the Case

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ajay Devgn   Ram Charan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×