Golden Globes 2023: 'RRR' Nominated For Best Picture In Non-English Category
SS Rajamouli’s RRR was nominated for two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film is nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and its song 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.
The film is competing with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. And for the original song category, it is competing with 'Carolina' from Where the Crawdads Sing, 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick and 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The magnum opus RRR, stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in leading roles. The film continues to be a massive success in both India and abroad. The epic action also has a sequel currently in development.
Chhello Show is India's official entry for the Oscars and RRR was submitted independently for consideration in various categories.
Topics: SS Rajamouli RRR Golden Globes 2023
