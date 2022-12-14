'RRR' & 'Panchayat' Top IMDb's List of Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series
Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' and 'Kantara' also made it to this year's IMDb list.
IMDb has released the list of its most popular Indian movies and web series of 2022. While filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR, tops the list of the most popular films, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, leads the list of the most popular web series.
Several other titles made it to the list including films like Vikram, Kantara, The Kashmir Files, and shows like College Romance, Delhi Crime, Human, and Gullak, among others.
Take a look at IMDb's complete lists here:
Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies
1. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)
2. The Kashmir Files
3. KGF: Chapter 2
4. Vikram
5. Kantara
6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
7. Major
8. Sita Ramam
9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
10. 777 Charlie
Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series
1. Panchayat
2. Delhi Crime
3. Rocket Boys
4. Human
5. Apharan
6. Gullak
7. NCR Days
8. Abhay
9. Campus Diaries
10. College Romance
