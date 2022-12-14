ADVERTISEMENT

'RRR' & 'Panchayat' Top IMDb's List of Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series

Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' and 'Kantara' also made it to this year's IMDb list.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'RRR' & 'Panchayat' Top IMDb's List of Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series
i

IMDb has released the list of its most popular Indian movies and web series of 2022. While filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR, tops the list of the most popular films, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, leads the list of the most popular web series.

Several other titles made it to the list including films like Vikram, Kantara, The Kashmir Files, and shows like College Romance, Delhi Crime, Human, and Gullak, among others.

Take a look at IMDb's complete lists here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies

1. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)

2. The Kashmir Files

3. KGF: Chapter 2

4. Vikram

5. Kantara

6. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

7. Major

8. Sita Ramam

9. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

10. 777 Charlie

Top 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series

1. Panchayat

2. Delhi Crime

3. Rocket Boys

4. Human

5. Apharan

6. Gullak

7. NCR Days

8. Abhay

9. Campus Diaries

10. College Romance

Also Read

Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Leads the List

Golden Globes 2023 Nominations: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Leads the List

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Vikram   The Kashmir Files   Panchayat 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×