'RRR' & 'Panchayat' Top IMDb's List of Most Popular Indian Movies & Web Series

IMDb has released the list of its most popular Indian movies and web series of 2022. While filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR, tops the list of the most popular films, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, leads the list of the most popular web series.

Several other titles made it to the list including films like Vikram, Kantara, The Kashmir Files, and shows like College Romance, Delhi Crime, Human, and Gullak, among others.

Take a look at IMDb's complete lists here: