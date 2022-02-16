'His Lively Nature Will Be Missed': PM Modi, Kejriwal on Bappi Lahiri's Demise
Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Lahiri's demise would leave a "big void in the world of Indian music."
.Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 16 February, expressed his condolences at the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The legendary musician passed away late on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Mumbai following multiple health issues.
"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday, adding that he was saddened by his demise.
President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled his demise, calling him a "matchless singer-composer."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to say that he was deeply saddened by Lahiri's passing.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted his condolences, stating that his departure is a huge loss to the world of music.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote that Lahiri, who hailed from North Bengal, had risen to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed his condolences, calling Lahiri a "versatile voice that enthralled many generations."
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote that with his unique voice and amazing music, he made a mark on a global scale. People of all ages were fans of his tunes, he added.
BJP leader Piyush Goyal wrote that Lahiri's departure is an irreparable loss to the Indian film and art world.
Rajyavardhan Rathore also condoled Lahiri's passing.
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote that with Lahiri's passing, "yet another musical journey comes to an abrupt end."
Legendary Musician Passes Away
Lahiri was 69 years old.
Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.
"But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Namjoshi added.
The legendary musician is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal and son Bappa Lahiri.
