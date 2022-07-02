Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ Has Twitter Awestruck
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'.
Shah Rukh Khan's fans last saw him in a movie in late 2018. To say his fans were elated to see him make an appearance in a film after almost four years would be an understatement.
Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect where he is seen interviewing Nambi Narayan, a space scientist and aerospace engineer played by R Madhavan.
Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is part of the English and Hindi versions of the film. Actor Suriya plays the same role in the Tamil version.
As per fans, the cameo does not extend for more than 10 minutes. But that's more than enough time SRK needs to work his magic, and Twitter is proof. Check out some reactions here:
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone, which will release in 2023. He has other films in the pipeline too, such as Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
