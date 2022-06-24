'Can't Predict How Audience Will React': Madhavan on North vs South Film Debate

Actor R Madhavan expressed his views on the North-South cinema debate and said that it is “useless to analyse” why a South film is successful with a Hindi audience and we can’t “predict how the audience will react”.

So far, in 2022, films from the South industry like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, and Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 have had massive success at the domestic and worldwide box office and even broken records with their earnings. From Bollywood, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files were some of the highest earning films.