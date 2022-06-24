'Can't Predict How Audience Will React': Madhavan on North vs South Film Debate
R Madhavan said that it's "useless" to analyse why South films are performing better with an Hindi audience.
Actor R Madhavan expressed his views on the North-South cinema debate and said that it is “useless to analyse” why a South film is successful with a Hindi audience and we can’t “predict how the audience will react”.
So far, in 2022, films from the South industry like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, and Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 have had massive success at the domestic and worldwide box office and even broken records with their earnings. From Bollywood, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files were some of the highest earning films.
R Madhavan, who is currently promoting his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, told the press, “To analyse (why a film is doing better) is useless because if you think there is a rule (to succeed), then you can also lose everything as every day is a changing scenario."
"I hope in the years and days to come other films will do well and another pattern will set in. I don't think we can predict how the audience will react.”R Madhavan to media
Madhavan further said, “Baahubali 1 and 2, RRR, KGF 1 and 2, and Pushpa are the ones that have earned more than Hindi films because there has been a fan following of them all over India and that they are made on a big scale. However, it doesn't mean that Hindi films haven't worked. Gangubai Kathiawadi to Kashmir Files to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been big hits as well.”
He added that the success of films like RRR and Pushpa can also be because of the commitment and hard work that the actors (in this case Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun) have put in.
"The actors have done immense hard work. Like in RRR, they all worked hard or in 'Pushpa' where Allu Arjun, who is a great actor, maintained that (look) and acted and danced like his character. The commitment where an actor works on a film not just for three months or so but for years, is something that people like to watch.”R Madhavan to press, as quoted by PTI
Madhavan also said that he believes the COVID pandemic brought about a ‘change in the mindset of the audience’ and their patience and tolerance has become less, “Like in the screenplay, the pacing is not there and that is why it is not working.”
Madhavan has also written and produced Rocketry and also plays the lead role. The film follows the life of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage. The film is slated for release on 1 July in Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
