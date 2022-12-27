Salman Khan Birthday: Popular and Famous Dialogues by ‘Bhaijaan’ to Share Today
Salman Khan Birthday: The popular Bollywood actor's birthday is celebrated on 27 December.
Salman Khan, one of the most popular Bollywood actors, is set to celebrate his birthday on 27 December. He began his journey in the entertainment industry in 1988. Salman Khan has grown to be one of the most renowned actors in the industry who is loved by millions of people.
Over his career in show business, he has delivered a lot of hit movies. His fans love to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner because they love him.
This year, Salman Khan's birthday will be celebrated on Tuesday, 27 December. Fans across the globe will try to celebrate his birthday in their own way. It is the day to remember his work as a Bollywood artist and his contribution to the industry. Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors who has led to the growth of Bollywood.
Here are some popular dialogues by Salman Khan, also known as Bhaijaan, that you should take a look at, on his birthday and remember his work in Bollywood over the years.
Salman Khan Birthday: Popular Dialogues
Dosti ka ek usool hai madam – no sorry, no thank you. –Maine Pyar Kiya
Ek baar maine commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta. –Wanted
Mujhpe ek ehsaan karna, mujhpe koi ehsaan mat karna. –Bodyguard
Muscle dekha hai muscle? Masal ke rakh doonga! –Andaz Apna Apna
Zindagi mein teen cheezein kabhi underestimate nahi karna – I, ME, and MYSELF. –Ready
Achche waqt ki ek kharabi hai, achcha waqt khatam ho jaata hai... lekin bure waqt ki ek achchai hai, ke woh bhi khatam ho jaata hai. –Main Aur Mrs Khanna
Joh aurat doosri aurat ki izzat na kare, hamari nazar mein woh aurat hi nahi. –Dabangg 3
Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta, jab tak tum khud na haar jao. –Sultan
Har family mein problem hain, par vo khushnaseeb hain jinki family hai. –Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
Main maut ko takiya, aur kafan ko chaadar banakar audhta hoon. –Garv
Aap thank you mat kahiye. Instead teen logon ki madad kijiye aap, aur un teeno se kehna ki woh teen aur ki madad karen, duniya badal jayegi. –Jai Ho
