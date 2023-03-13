Not Just Deepika Padukone, Here Are Previous Indian Presenters at the Oscars

In 1980, Bombay-born Persis Khambatta became the first Indian to be invited to present an award, and she went onstage to present the award for Best Feature-Length Documentary Film.

Khambatta was an actor an model best known for her portrayal of Lieutenant Ilia in 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The model and actor died of a heart attack in 1998 at 49.

A few decades later, Priyanka Chopra presented at the Oscars alongside fellow Oscar presenters like Tina Fey, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and J.K. Simmons.

Chopra presented nominees for Achievement in Film Editing and was accompanied onstage by American actor and director Liev Schreiber.