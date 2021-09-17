The Morning Show 2 Review: Jennifer, Reese Return With Another Engaging Season

The Morning Show 2 Could've Done Better

When a show chooses to touch upon topics like sexual assault, rape, misogyny, racism, and sexuality, you expect it to give these issues the screen time they deserve and they could’ve afforded to if an uncomfortable amount of time wasn’t spent trying to humanise Mitch Kessler. I have always advocated for nuance and yes, Alex Levy’s problematic relationship with Mitch needs to be explored but no amount of good music can white-wash Mitch.

And if I truly reach, maybe The Morning Show 2 intended to show us why America loved Mitch so much but it spent too long doing so. It doesn’t absolve him of his past, the show is better than that; but this screen time could’ve been given to the conversation around race which seems to slip in and out of the script as if added in as an afterthought every time a person of colour shows up on screen.

Where Was it Going?

The Morning Show 2 struggles with something many big-budget shows do. While the writing is delicate and hard-hitting, clichés included, and the direction is concise and fitting, the show seems to get muddled up in its own conversations. It seems to lead nowhere.

It is empowered with a magnificent budget and a beautiful production but it felt like I was at a party watching two people fight but my mother picked me up too early. The Morning Show 2 is a show that deserves an audience but assumes that everyone can read between the (very blurry) lines.