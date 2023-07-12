PVR Reacts to Quint's Journo's Criticism of Food Prices; Makes It 'Affordable'

Popular multiplex chain, PVR is making quite a wave on social media. Responding to a viral tweet by a cinegoer who expressed shock at the soaring food prices, the multiplex announced a host of affordable offers.

The Quint’s Tridip Mandal took to Twitter to share how a tub of popcorn and a glass of soft drink cost him as much as an annual OTT subscription.

Sharing a snap of the bill, he wrote, “No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable.”