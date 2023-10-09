'Mission Raniganj' Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 12.15 Crore

In continuation of the report, Mission Raniganj opened to a dull start at the box office with a collection of Rs 2.8 crore. However, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.20 percent on Sunday.

The film's total box-office collection now stands at Rs 12.15 crore.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal, Mission Raniganj is based on the real-life story of the late mining engineer and social worker Jaswant Singh Gill.

In addition to Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.