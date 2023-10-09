ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Mission Raniganj' Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 12.15 Crore

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' starring Akshay Kumar, hit the big screens on 6 October.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Mission Raniganj' Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 12.15 Crore
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has witnessed decent numbers at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, according to reports. The film, which hit the big screens on Friday, 6 October, has earned Rs 4.85 crore on Sunday, 8 October, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read

Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 2: Akshay Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore in India

Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 2: Akshay Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore in India
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In continuation of the report, Mission Raniganj opened to a dull start at the box office with a collection of Rs 2.8 crore. However, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.20 percent on Sunday.

The film's total box-office collection now stands at Rs 12.15 crore.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Vipul K Rawal, Mission Raniganj is based on the real-life story of the late mining engineer and social worker Jaswant Singh Gill.

In addition to Akshay, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.

Also Read

Mission Raniganj Review: An Exceptional Story Of Courage Gets Lost In the Noise

Mission Raniganj Review: An Exceptional Story Of Courage Gets Lost In the Noise

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Mission Raniganj   Akshay Kumar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×