Rapper Badshah Apologises After Receiving Backlash Over His Latest Song 'Sanak'

Rapper Badshah recently courted controversy with the release of his latest song, 'Sanak'. On Monday, 24 April, the rapper issued an apology on social media after several people objected to the lyrics of his new song.
Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, 'Sanak', sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone`s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."
"In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," Badshah added.
Take a look at his post here:
According to reports, a senior priest from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple criticised Badshah for using Lord Shiva's name (Bholenath) along with certain explicit lyrics in the song. In addition, he asked the singer to apologise for "hurting religious sentiments" and remove God's name from 'Sanak'
Since its debut in March, 'Sanak' has received over 22 million views. We are yet to see how the song's new rendition will be received by listeners.
