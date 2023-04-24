Rapper Badshah Apologises After Receiving Backlash Over His Latest Song 'Sanak'

Rapper Badshah recently courted controversy with the release of his latest song, 'Sanak'. On Monday, 24 April, the rapper issued an apology on social media after several people objected to the lyrics of his new song.

Taking to Instagram, Badshah wrote, "It has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, 'Sanak', sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone`s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."