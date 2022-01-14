Dancers Allege Delay in Payment for Work in Badshah’s Music Videos

She added that the team has been coordinating with Badshah’s manager but nobody has given them a straight answer.

Talking about the ‘fake promises’ they’ve heard, the dancer added, “It’s been 6 months and all they tell us is: Process main hai payment (payment is being processed), Aaj weekend tha toh accounts band tha (Couldn’t transfer because it’s a weekend), 3 din mai miljayega sabko (Everyone will get payment in 3 days), Label is sorting it out.”

The content creator further alleged, “But nothing is actually happening and now it has come to a point where we feel exploited and it’s like we’re begging for our own money. The amount that earned and deserve. And the saddest part is we got to know that there’s a set of dancers from other music video of Badshah and they are going through the same situation as us.”

“This is highly unprofessional and disrespectful. If you can’t pay us then don’t work with us- AS SIMPLE AS THAT,” the post concluded. The post also contains screenshots of their conversations, allegedly with, Badshah’s manager.

Here is the video in question: