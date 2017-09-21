Miracle of ‘Mir’: The Poet’s Alternative to Sexist Bollywood Songs

Pyaar hua, iqraar hua hai, pyaar se phir kyun darta hai dil, you ask? It’s not the ‘dil’, but the possible overkill, that is, if you take things a bit too fast unkil.

Agreed that you can talk nasty if you both are in that comfort zone, but to screech that now you’re done playing the ‘good guy’? So, the mask’s off, right?