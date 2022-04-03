Badshah on Dealing With Depression, Severe Anxiety Disorder, and Sleep Apnea
Badshah talked about how important mental health is for him on Shilpa Shetty's chat show.
Rap artist Badshah opened up about the importance of mental health in his life and revealed that he has ‘been through depression and severe anxiety disorder’.
During an appearance on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show ‘Shape of You’, Badshah said, “The priority of my life is mental health. Mental peace is a luxury for me, because of the pressure we feel everyday."
He added, “I have been through the darkest of times. When it comes to my mental health, I have been through clinical depression, I have been through severe anxiety disorder. So, I know I do not want to go there (again). And, to avoid that, you have to be selfish in a good way."
“You have to live with people who make you happy, you have to learn to say no. You have to learn to say yes, you have to be happy, we live under a lot of pressure,” Badshah further said, adding, “We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it."
Badshah also revealed that he is trying to be healthier now, “There were some very important reasons to lose weight. My job requires me to perform on stage for at least 120 minutes. But there was the lockdown and I didn't do any shows. Then, the shows suddenly started again and I realised I didn't have any stamina.”
He added, “As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea. That got more intense with time, and it is dangerous. For people who do not know, sleep apnea is a major snoring problem. I had the problem, now it is not there.”
