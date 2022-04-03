Badshah on Dealing With Depression, Severe Anxiety Disorder, and Sleep Apnea

“You have to live with people who make you happy, you have to learn to say no. You have to learn to say yes, you have to be happy, we live under a lot of pressure,” Badshah further said, adding, “We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it."

Badshah also revealed that he is trying to be healthier now, “There were some very important reasons to lose weight. My job requires me to perform on stage for at least 120 minutes. But there was the lockdown and I didn't do any shows. Then, the shows suddenly started again and I realised I didn't have any stamina.”

He added, “As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea. That got more intense with time, and it is dangerous. For people who do not know, sleep apnea is a major snoring problem. I had the problem, now it is not there.”