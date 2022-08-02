Social Media Reacts To Arivu's Exclusion From 'Enjoy Enjaami'
DJ Snake's remix of the song gained global acclaim.
Since the Tamil song, Enjoy Enjaami began gaining immense popularity, rapper Arivu's exclusion as its creator was addressed by several social media users. However, for the first time, the rapper himself took to Instagram to clarify that he was deprived of both credits and support when he's the one who "composed, wrote, sang and performed" the song.
This comes in the wake of the inaugural ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, where singers Dhee and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal performed the song and Santosh Narayanan was credited as the music composer.
Needless to say, Arivu's clarification has taken social media by storm. Fans have taken to various platforms to show their support and solidarity. Many have urged him to stand up against Dhee and the other artists responsible for snubbing his credits.
A Twitter user wrote, "The more y'all try to silence the voices of the aboriginals, the more voices that'd raise!"
An Instagram user wrote. "Your songwriting contribution is your IP. Continue to fight for it and the truth shall win at all cost. This idea and story belongs to you and is not to be sidelined or be in the shadows of others. Rise Up to the revolution brother."
