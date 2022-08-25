‘Indian 2’ to ‘Anbe Sivam’, the Million Avatars of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan

This brings us to the perfect time to revisit the iconic looks of Kamal, an altruistic artist who puts the art and the audience on the pedestal and in fact, goes to any lengths to make his characters look realistic and believable on screen.

I know it is unjust to shrink it down to the 'top six unique transformations' of the actor. But even a 100 would not suffice, as this man who has been acting for over 60 years now, is a true artist who oozes out the passion in every role and getup of his films.

Here's a very short list of the many avatars that Kamal has aced to perfection: