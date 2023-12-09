‘Nocturnal Burger’ Review: A Powerful Story of Abuse, Trauma, & Missing Agency

One night at a police station. One family, one accused, two police officers, and two witnesses. There’s not a lot happening on the surface in filmmaker Reema Maya’s 28-minute short Nocturnal Burger. But there’s also JUST.SO.MUCH.HAPPENING.

Nocturnal Burger is Maya’s second short film and is currently in the running for the 96th Academy Awards for the Best Live Action Short Film.

The film follows Simi (played by Millo Sunka) and 13-year-old Minu (played by Bebo Madiwal) over the course of a single night.

Simi brings Minu and a 30-year-old school teacher, Sanu, to the police station after she sees him forcing himself upon the minor in an auto-rickshaw.