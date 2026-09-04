‘Mirzapur The Movie’ Is A Crackling Banger That Finds Freshness In The Familiar

That the tired third (and most recent) season of Mirzapur—Prime Video’s landscape-defining gangster saga—was a disappointment is hardly breaking news. But the third instalment also served as a massive ego boost for two figures in particular whose absence felt instrumental to the show’s diminishing returns.
The first is the original creator and lead writer, Puneet Krishna. The second is Divyenndu, whose endlessly quotable Munna Tripathi—one of the streaming era’s most crackling creations—the makers regrettably killed off in the second season, thereby shooting themselves in the foot (which, ironically, is a pretty Munna thing to do).
Enter Mirzapur: The Movie—a prequel that takes place before the explosive, Red Wedding-esque Season 1 finale. So, all the key characters are still alive and ticking, and writer Puneet Krishna is back at the helm alongside the show’s other creative architect, director Gurmmeet Singh.
Mirzapur: The Movie is a curious experiment on multiple levels. There’s the commercial challenge of whether the gargantuan fandom of the show will result in blockbuster-level bums in seats.
And then there’s the storytelling challenge of translating this world onto the big screen and “eventising” this saga without resorting to empty spectacle and diluting these fan-favourite figures. Not to mention that we know the events that follow and the ultimate fate of these characters.
It brings me immense joy to report that Mirzapur: The Movie is a smashing time at the movies and lands gloriously, perfectly capturing the essence of, and feeling honest to, this world and these characters, whilst also re-presenting them with big-screen pizzazz.
You can feel the Puneet Krishna voice almost immediately, here firing on all cylinders, balancing rip-roaring moments and some of the most fun dialoguebaazi in recent memory with well-etched, outsized characters and the countless juicy dynamics between them.
Above all, with Mirzapur: The Movie, the makers find the coveted same-same-but-different sweet spot, injecting freshness into the familiar.
A Smashing Time at the Movies
Aside from un-killing key figures, the prequel approach allows Puneet Krishna and Gurmmeet Singh to revert these characters to their most enjoyable selves, for the most part. For one, the Baahubali of Mirzapur, AKA Akhanda Tripathi, AKA Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), is interesting again, back to his quietly ruthless self. As is his “tumse na ho payega” parenting style towards his untamable son Munna (an inimitable Divyenndu remains an utter joy).
Munna is, once again, constantly belittled and constantly compared to Kaleen Bhaiya’s two trusted generals: brothers Bablu Pandit (Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey), AKA the brains, and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), AKA the brawn.
The brothers want out from under the Tripathis, gradually selling their souls to a life of killing and violence. Guddu relishes it. Bablu sees it as the price of doing business. There’s also a new player in town with his sights set on the throne—Babban Babua (Ravi Kishan), the Baahubali of Jaisalmer, who wants to unseat the Tripathis, thereby forming the crux of the plot of this narrative side quest of a film.
It’s surprising just how tied to the show the film is, even referring to specific events and flashing back to specific scenes. So much so that I wonder how well this would work for new audiences. Still, the makers throw in some voiceover exposition for good measure, explaining who all the key figures are and how they relate to each other.
You’d also think that, to adapt to a feature-film format, we’d get a far more focused, streamlined narrative that largely zooms in on the Pandit brothers and the Tripathis, peppered with familiar faces along the way. But the three-hour-plus narrative feels just as dense as the show, juggling between its 20-plus players while also introducing new ones.
From Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) to Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) to Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee) to Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang) to the steadfast Maqbool (Shaji Choudhary), everyone has their presence felt. Many are even awarded an arc. It’s quite the achievement. Some, like Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) and Vasudha Pandit (Sheeba Chaddha), even get new threads to play with.
A Remarkably Cohesive Ride
While you do feel the length, for the most part, it’s remarkable that the film doesn’t feel overwritten by giving every character something to do just because it can. It’s remarkable that it feels as even and cohesive as it does, rarely getting away from itself. It’s remarkable that it doesn’t feel repetitive despite repackaging dynamics and tensions we’re familiar with.
We get more honest-to-a-fault Ramakant Pandit disapproving of who his sons are becoming, for example, but it rarely feels tired. There are missteps along the way. I certainly didn’t need the reasonable petrol prices of UP getting so many product-placement-esque nods.
There’s a Beena Tripathi flashback that didn’t feel necessary, aimed at introducing yet another antagonist into the already overstuffed proceedings. There’s an underlined, overpronounced moment where Bablu lectures Guddu and Munna about their similarities.
Still, I liked that Krishna finds a new lens with which to approach the relationship between the two men, the two focal points of the show — both rabid dogs chasing their own tails, always on the lookout for the next juvenile pissing contest.
A sincere Jitendra Kumar does well to fill Bablu’s shoes, but his familiar Jeetu-isms and ticks make it a challenge, at times, to buy into him as the character. We’re so familiar with his bag of tricks, his roaming eyes, his searching silences, that it’s sometimes too easy to see Jeetu Bhaiya or Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji.
Divyenndu is in fine form and continues to light up the screen like it’s no one’s business. Munna Tripathi remains a glorious marriage of an immensely talented actor and one of the most indelible characters to emerge from Hindi cinema in the last decade. It’s no surprise he gets most of the best moments of the film.
A scene where Pramod Pathak’s JP Yadav expects him to kiss the ring, only to be rebuffed, may just take the cake. The weaponised arrogance and unyielding cockiness of Munna Tripathi bow to no man.
But it’s perhaps Ali Fazal who’s the biggest surprise here. Guddu Pandit, and Fazal, have never been this funny, injecting a newfound, unsteady energy into the roided-up wrestler in search of his next fix.
If anything, the film extracts such a steady stream of laughs, especially in its first half, that after a point I started to think it may be a comedy. Not just because of the conveyor belt of gali-galoch Munna-isms, but also because the action scenes offer some of the most creative and enjoyable uses of violence on screen in recent memory.
Mirzapur: The Movie was always going to be a risk. But, in hindsight, seeing it succeed so smashingly almost feels like a no-brainer.
The big screen was always baked into the DNA of this world and these towering characters who refuse to be contained by the dimensions of the small screen. Of course, you want to experience this saga and live those moments in a packed movie theatre with fellow fans.
Finally, this narrative found its medium. These figures found their format. Put simply, Mirzapur was always immensely theatrical (pun intended).
Mirzapur: The Movie releases on September 4.
(Suchin Mehrotra is a critic and film journalist who covers Indian cinema for a range of publications. He's also the host of The Streaming Show podcast on his own YouTube channel. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)