‘Mirzapur The Movie’ Is A Crackling Banger That Finds Freshness In The Familiar

That the tired third (and most recent) season of Mirzapur—Prime Video’s landscape-defining gangster saga—was a disappointment is hardly breaking news. But the third instalment also served as a massive ego boost for two figures in particular whose absence felt instrumental to the show’s diminishing returns.

The first is the original creator and lead writer, Puneet Krishna. The second is Divyenndu, whose endlessly quotable Munna Tripathi—one of the streaming era’s most crackling creations—the makers regrettably killed off in the second season, thereby shooting themselves in the foot (which, ironically, is a pretty Munna thing to do).

Enter Mirzapur: The Movie—a prequel that takes place before the explosive, Red Wedding-esque Season 1 finale. So, all the key characters are still alive and ticking, and writer Puneet Krishna is back at the helm alongside the show’s other creative architect, director Gurmmeet Singh.

Mirzapur: The Movie is a curious experiment on multiple levels. There’s the commercial challenge of whether the gargantuan fandom of the show will result in blockbuster-level bums in seats.

And then there’s the storytelling challenge of translating this world onto the big screen and “eventising” this saga without resorting to empty spectacle and diluting these fan-favourite figures. Not to mention that we know the events that follow and the ultimate fate of these characters.