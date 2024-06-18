Parents Didn’t Understand Why I Chose Acting After IIT: Jitendra Kumar

The iconic show Kota Factory returns for its third season on Netflix starting 20 June. The cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh, with Tillotama Shome joining the new season.
The Quint spoke to two of the stars about the pitfalls in the Indian education system. Tillotama and Jitendra got candid about the show in question and more.
Tillotama spoke about how her school experience was traumatic. She said:
School was quite traumatic for me and I was not a good student. I did not find anything that I was good at and that made school very very difficult. And then I went to college where rote memory was not important but understanding was important. Rooms and doors were opening in my brain and that had never happened before.
Jitendra, on the other hand, spoke about how his parents were confused about his switch from IIT to acting. He went on to add that it was difficult to give his parents the confidence when he went into acting that you can excel in the field. Also stating that despite the fear and apprehension he continued to work in the field and was lucky with the work he got.
Take a look at the video for more.
