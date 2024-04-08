'The Character Got Too Dark For Me': Divyenndu On Not Returning For Mirzapur 3

Divyenndu, known for his role in Mirzapur, won't return for Season 3. In an interview, he stated that playing Munna Bhaiyya took a toll on him, leading to his decision to step away from the character.
He said in the interview to Humans of Bombay, “I shall declare, I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3. When I was in character, it was affecting my personality a lot. We shouldn’t over-romanticise going too deep into a character, because it is not easy. At times, it used to get really dark for me. I felt suffocated. It’s so tricky that you don’t even realise that you are in that zone. It’s only when you come out of it do you realise how dark it was.”
In March, Amazon Prime announced the new season of Mirzapur with a grand event attended by the entire cast, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.
