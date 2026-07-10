‘Ikka’ Review: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna Face Off In a Solid Netflix Thriller

It’s a clash between two of the great cinematic faces on the movies this week. In Netflix’s latest original film, Ikka, Sunny Deol goes up against Akshaye Khanna (sort of). Who called it Ikka and not 'Face-Off'?

The courtroom thriller brings Deol back to his Damini days, with a courtroom serving as an arena for him to scream justice at us and fight for the little guy. Director Siddharth P Malhotra’s (Hichki, We Are Family, Maharaj) film is loud, unsubtle, and armed with an emotion-splaining background score determined to do all the feeling for us and leave little to the imagination (or heart).