Review: ‘Maharaj’ Encourages Deeper Conversations Than the Ones It Tries To Have

Facing Karsan is JJ – Ahlawat is a force of nature. This is an actor who truly understands what it means to embody a character. It isn’t Ahlawat that you’re watching on screen, it’s JJ – the intricacies of the character are so well portrayed that you almost feel a rage in your chest for the actor. The cast also includes Shalini Pandey as Karsan’s doe-eyed fiancée Kishori and Sharvari Wagh as his self-assured and assertive admirer.

Pandey’s role might not be long but it is important and the actor pulls her weight in that aspect. Wagh, however, is the real highlight. The second she steps into the screen, the movie seems to come alive – her energy is infectious and her character work is impressive. It’s a character like hers that highlights another aspect of the film – the language of gender.