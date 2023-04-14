How Netflix Manages to Provide Better Streaming Experience Than Its Competitors

One of the reasons why Netflix is the leader in this market and has the number of subs they do [...] is something that pretty much everybody outside of the technical part of this industry underestimates, and that is Open Connect,” says Dan Rayburn, a media streaming expert

Gina Haspilaire, Netflix’s vice president of Open Connect said “We felt we were going to be successful, and we knew that the internet at the time was not built to sustain the level of traffic that would be required globally.”

As a result, Netflix created Open Network because Netflix “knew that we needed to build some level of infrastructure technology that would sustain the anticipated traffic that we knew success would look like,”.