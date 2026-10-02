'Dupahiya' Season 2 Review: A Comedy of Errors Comes Into Its Own

When Dupahiya arrived last year, it was somewhat unfairly reduced to the shadow of rural dramedies like Panchayat. Some of the criticism was fair: despite its lovely, warm moments of levity, the show struggled to form its own distinctive identity.
Season 2, on the other hand, feels like it has come into its own. It is consistently entertaining, engaging and funny. Most of the jokes land, and the plot no longer feels weighed down by unnecessary segues or the pressure to make social commentary.
Ironically, while Panchayat has morphed across four seasons into a more Mirzapur-esque creature, with needlessly high stakes and tension, Dupahiya now feels closer to the light, feel-good, slice-of-life comedy that made the former’s first season shine.
A Comedy of Errors in Dhadakpur
The new season opens with the fallout from Roshni’s cancelled wedding. Dhadakpur, the fictional Bihar village once known for going 25 years without a crime, can no longer maintain that pretence. Several members of the Jha family are about to “break bad” in their own ways.
Banwari Jha (Gajraj Rao) has lost his job as a schoolteacher and, with it, much of his sense of purpose. His son Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastav) still dreams of going viral and becoming a star in Mumbai, while reluctantly making money as a Dream Girl-esque item dancer—much to his father’s disapproval.
Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi), meanwhile, is struggling to live up to her bold promise of becoming a strong, independent woman. She wants to pass the SSC exam and become a government officer, but is scoring around 13 out of 100 in practice tests when she needs 70.
When a mobile network company offers Banwari Rs 2 lakh to build a 5G tower on his land, he jumps at the opportunity. But misinformation quickly spreads through the village: the tower might cost men their virility or even bring a tsunami to landlocked Dhadakpur.
Banwari needs the approval of the village, represented by Pushplata Yadav (Renuka Shahane), and tries to find a way around it.
Roshni decides to cheat her way through the exam. Bhugol, told by a pundit that he must help a woman in his life achieve her dreams before he can lift a curse, turns his attention to his sister. Meanwhile, Inspector Mithilesh (Yashpal Sharma) gets tipped off about an industrial-scale paper-leak and exam-cheating scam.
What follows is a long comedy of errors, with its eight episodes counting down to Roshni’s exam. Each person’s scheme runs into another’s, and everything that can go wrong seems to do exactly that.
Dupahiya Season 2’s biggest strength is how seamlessly it intersperses these different arcs. One person’s decision sets off another’s problem, and nobody’s scheme unfolds in isolation. The result is a village where everyone is constantly getting in everyone else’s way, even as their lives remain deeply interconnected.
Everyone Is Breaking Bad
What holds this together is how clearly each character’s wants are established, and how likeable they remain even when they cross moral boundaries or find themselves in conflict with one another.
Amavas (Bhuvan Arora), a petty thief, fixer and jugaadu, is deeply loyal to Roshni. His masculinity is almost at odds with the fact that he is genuinely in love with her and is always there when she needs him.
Even Pushplata, framed as Banwari’s adversary, carries her own burden: the legacy of her late husband and father-in-law, while showing that she can fill their shoes.
Dupahiya Season 2 doesn’t judge every character for breaking bad, but it has a moral spine. Its light touch allows it to speak to contemporary India without becoming preachy: the spread of misinformation, the enormous pressure attached to entrance exams, and the repercussions of paper leaks in an already shaky system of meritocracy.
Behind the absurdity lies a more serious question: what happens when people cheat their way into becoming doctors or government officers?
The paper-leak scam is perhaps the season’s most topical thread. It gives the season a way to engage with the enormous stakes attached to competitive examinations, while keeping its characters human rather than turning them into mouthpieces for a particular social issue.
A Softer Kind of Masculinity
Dupahiya also offers a refreshing portrait of masculinity.
None of these men are conventional alpha males. Instead, the series makes room for men who are sensitive, goofy, confused and sometimes out of control.
Bhugol’s dreams are at odds with the distance between Dhadakpur and Mumbai—not just in miles, but in accessibility. He wants to become an actor, but for now is stuck making money as an item dancer at local events. His burning ambition sits alongside his lack of agency, making him both funny and oddly sympathetic.
Banwari, meanwhile, is a patriarch who has lost his sense of purpose. He wants to hold his family together and restore its honour, even as his expectations bear down on Roshni. He sees his son as a failure and places some of the burden of redeeming the family on his daughter.
Roshni’s own high-minded goal of becoming a strong, independent woman is similarly at odds with her circumstances—and, increasingly, her ability to actually pass the examination she needs to clear.
Dupahiya Season 2 brings these different forms of familial pressure together quite effectively.
Everyone is trying, in their own way, to become something they currently are not, and must overcome several hurdles, often well beyond their control, to do so.
The Performances Make It Work
The performances are perhaps the season’s greatest strength. Each actor feels deeply connected to their character, which makes even the show’s more absurd turns feel rooted.
Shrivastav is a particular find. He has completely nailed Bhugol’s small-town, beta-male energy, moving with ease between his burning ambition, confusion, frustration and lack of agency. There is a lightness to his demeanour and body language that allows him to jump from one emotion to another without it ever feeling strained.
Rao, perpetually scowling, makes Banwari both an endearing and problematic uncle-patriarch. He wants to do the right thing, but his understanding of what that means is often shaped by his own insecurities.
Raghuvanshi captures Roshni’s conflict between ambition and ability, dreams and circumstances. Her performance makes the character’s frustration feel grounded rather than simply comic. And Yashpal Sharma’s Inspector Mithilesh rises above what could easily have been a caricature of a bumbling, pot-bellied cop. His conviction about exposing the exam scam makes him Dupahiya Season 2’s moral spine; his determination to expose the corruption surrounding it gives the character a surprising seriousness.
The Stakes Should Never Feel Too High
Dupahiya Season 2 does occasionally fumble when it tries to build greater drama in its final episodes. The stakes rise, the climax devolves into a kind of virtuous heist, and the tonal shift threatens the lightness that serves the show so well.
A few episodes also drag beyond the breezy, sub-40-minute rhythm in which the comedy works best. Dupahiya is at its strongest when it allows its characters to stumble through one another’s lives rather than when it tries too hard to manufacture suspense.
Still, even its absurd climax manages to keep the humour alive. The season never quite abandons its basic good nature, even when everything around its characters is spiralling out of control.
At its best, Dupahiya understands how interconnected life in Dhadakpur is. One person’s decision sets off another’s problem, everyone’s plans collide, and things rarely happen in isolation. That interconnectedness is what gives the show its warmth. Its characters make mistakes, frustrate one another and cross moral boundaries, but they remain worth rooting for.
Season 2 has found a way to be clear-eyed about the India it depicts without losing the warmth that made Dupahiya appealing in the first place. More importantly, it has stopped feeling like a show trying to be the next Panchayat. It has become Dupahiya.
Dupahiya Season 2 streams on Amazon Prime on 1 October.
(Kaashif Hajee is a writer, researcher, and educator based in London. He is Assistant Editor at The Polis Project and a film critic for The Quint, with bylines in The Caravan, Screen Rant, and SAAG Anthology. A graduate of NYU Abu Dhabi and SOAS, his work spans culture, politics, and media. He also mentors students worldwide as a college admissions counsellor at Crimson Education.)