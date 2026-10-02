'Dupahiya' Season 2 Review: A Comedy of Errors Comes Into Its Own

The new season opens with the fallout from Roshni’s cancelled wedding. Dhadakpur, the fictional Bihar village once known for going 25 years without a crime, can no longer maintain that pretence. Several members of the Jha family are about to “break bad” in their own ways.

Banwari Jha (Gajraj Rao) has lost his job as a schoolteacher and, with it, much of his sense of purpose. His son Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastav) still dreams of going viral and becoming a star in Mumbai, while reluctantly making money as a Dream Girl-esque item dancer—much to his father’s disapproval.

Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi), meanwhile, is struggling to live up to her bold promise of becoming a strong, independent woman. She wants to pass the SSC exam and become a government officer, but is scoring around 13 out of 100 in practice tests when she needs 70.