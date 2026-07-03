'Alpha' Review: A Wasted Alia Bhatt Leads A Barely Serviceable Superspy Flick

Where Alpha, from director Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), stands apart from its Spy-verse counterparts (Pathaan, War and Tiger films) is that it packs in what feels like more plot in its first 15 minutes than all those films combined. From swapped babies to separated twins to super soldiers, more happens than can be summarised in a single review, but here goes.

As a punishing steady stream of opening exposition tells us, Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat (a stone-faced Bobby Deol is unexciting to watch for the first time in years) has been developing a supersoldier program to enhance Indian soldiers in all things combat.

The program is shelved, and he’s forced to close it down, but not before his senior officer, Colonel Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor always understands the assignment), injects his dying pregnant wife with the serum in the hope of saving her life. He fails. She dies. But, unbeknownst to the good Colonel, their newborn survives. But she’s confiscated by (the bad) Colonel Lakhawat because “she’s now India’s property” as a result of the Alpha superserum coursing through her veins.