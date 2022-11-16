'The Railway Men': Yash Raj Films Gets Notice From 2 Bhopal Gas Tragedy Convicts

Yash Raj Films, which is producing its first OTT series 'The Railway Men' based on the events surrounding the Bhopal gas tragedy, has received cease and desist orders from two convicts in the case, asking the makers not to show what exactly 'caused' the disaster.

The show starring the likes of R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan was set to release on the anniversary of the tragedy – 2 December. However, there is no official confirmation on the premiere dates now.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, caused by a gas leak at a Union Carbide Company plant in Madhya Pradesh's capital city on the night of 2 December 1984, was one of the worst industrial disasters the world has ever seen. It claimed 3,800 lives (as per Madhya Pradesh government figures) and left more than 3 lakh injured. Media reports, however, peg the death toll at 15,000.