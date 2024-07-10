ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Alia Bhatt Begins Shooting For YRF Spy Universe Film 'Alpha'; See Pic

Alia Bhatt stars in 'Alpha,' her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has commenced shooting for "Alpha," her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, known for helming YRF's acclaimed Netflix series "The Railway Men," Alia plays the lead role of a super-agent in this female-led venture.

Photos confirming Alia's presence on the heavily guarded set surfaced earlier this week. The YRF Spy Universe, known for blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and upcoming projects like Pathaan and Tiger 3, is expanding with Alpha as another anticipated addition.

Take a look at the photo:

Alia Bhatt stars in 'Alpha,' her upcoming action-packed film within the YRF Spy Universe.

Additionally, another film in production from this universe is War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

