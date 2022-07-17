‘Did It All Alone’: Lalit Modi Slams Trolls After Post With Sushmita, Late Wife

He even added that it was wrong to call him a fugitive since no country had ever convicted him. He dared trolls to name one other person who has created something like IPL for this country, and “gifted it to the nation.”

Referring to the BCCI as monkeys, he even said that he helped them make money. “Did even one clown help. They had no idea where to start,” he wrote.

He posted this caption alongside pictures of him and his family with world-famous celebrities and leaders such as Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandel, Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehur, and Prince Charles, adding that he was born with a “diamond spoon.”